People asked to avoid travel as North Alabama faces another threat of black ice Monday night

It's a winter wonderland across North Alabama after snow fell overnight. Thankfully, crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation worked overnight treating some roads, so most state highways were cleared by Monday morning.
Some areas may be limited to just one lane each way, but most people should be able to get around. Travel should be OK during the day as the sun melts the snow and ice, though there could still be some patches in areas of higher elevation.
"We try to keep the roads clear so that people that have to work can travel, so that essential personnel can get through, so we can keep our ambulances running, things like that," said Seth Burkett, ALDOT spokesperson. "The more people that can stay off the roads, the better. It just helps keep traffic flowing smoothly when conditions are like this."
Most roads were not pretreated before the snow fell because the rain would have diluted that treatment and made it ineffective. However, most roads should have that treatment now. Despite the treatment, ALDOT warned there could still be some slick spots and ice on the road.
There's also concern of more black ice forming Monday night. The sun melted snow and ice in the area all day Monday, but temperatures are expected to drop overnight, which could cause that melted snow to refreeze.
Black ice contributed to a number of wrecks and spinouts Monday.
The owner of Lappdog Towing and Recovery said he's been getting calls since 3 a.m. Some of the cars he towed lost their bumpers. Others received damage on the back end.
He urged everyone to stay safe if they plan to drive.
"Stay at home unless it's an emergency to be out on the roadway," Michael Lapp said. "Wait until the sun comes out, thaws it out like it's doing right now, and make sure your cars are cleaned off from the debris of the snow."
He said snow left on a vehicle's roof or trunk can fly off and hit the vehicle behind them on the road or cause a driver to panic and swerve.
"They end up in a ditch because of somebody's debris off their car from the snow," Lapp said.
ALDOT is still recommending people stay off the roads if they can.