People asked to avoid travel as North Alabama faces another threat of black ice Monday night

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 845 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:00 PM CST Monday was 18.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.9
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.9 feet on 01/04/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...Black Ice Possible Tuesday Morning Along and East of Interstate 65...

Melting snow will refreeze this evening across the Tennessee
Valley, creating patches of black ice, especially on bridges and
overpasses Tuesday morning. This includes Limestone, Morgan,
Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Jackson, and Dekalb Counties in Alabama.
In Southern Middle Tennessee, this includes Lincoln, Franklin, and
Moore Counties.

Allow extra time to reach your destination Tuesday morning, and do
not assume that a well traveled roadway will be free of snow or ice.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

People asked to avoid travel as North Alabama faces another threat of black ice Monday night

  • Updated
Driving in Snow

It's a winter wonderland across North Alabama after snow fell overnight. Thankfully, crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation worked overnight treating some roads, so most state highways were cleared by Monday morning.

Some areas may be limited to just one lane each way, but most people should be able to get around. Travel should be OK during the day as the sun melts the snow and ice, though there could still be some patches in areas of higher elevation.

"We try to keep the roads clear so that people that have to work can travel, so that essential personnel can get through, so we can keep our ambulances running, things like that," said Seth Burkett, ALDOT spokesperson. "The more people that can stay off the roads, the better. It just helps keep traffic flowing smoothly when conditions are like this."

Most roads were not pretreated before the snow fell because the rain would have diluted that treatment and made it ineffective. However, most roads should have that treatment now. Despite the treatment, ALDOT warned there could still be some slick spots and ice on the road.

There's also concern of more black ice forming Monday night. The sun melted snow and ice in the area all day Monday, but temperatures are expected to drop overnight, which could cause that melted snow to refreeze.

Black ice contributed to a number of wrecks and spinouts Monday.

The owner of Lappdog Towing and Recovery said he's been getting calls since 3 a.m. Some of the cars he towed lost their bumpers. Others received damage on the back end.

He urged everyone to stay safe if they plan to drive.

"Stay at home unless it's an emergency to be out on the roadway," Michael Lapp said. "Wait until the sun comes out, thaws it out like it's doing right now, and make sure your cars are cleaned off from the debris of the snow."

He said snow left on a vehicle's roof or trunk can fly off and hit the vehicle behind them on the road or cause a driver to panic and swerve.

"They end up in a ditch because of somebody's debris off their car from the snow," Lapp said.

ALDOT is still recommending people stay off the roads if they can.

Download PDF How To Drive On Black Ice

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com