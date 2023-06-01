'Peeking' at the right time: Pisgah's Trevor Peek looks to build UFC resume

Trevor Peek’s career as a professional fighter couldn’t be off to a better start.
The Pisgah native is undefeated with eight wins, all by knockout. That includes his UFC debut back in February, where he sent Erick Gonzalez down in the first round.
TREVOR PEEK DID THAT IN HIS DEBUT 😳 #UFCVegas70pic.twitter.com/sGOQox82f4— UFC (@ufc) February 25, 2023
“I feel on top of the world man,” Peek said after the win. “You know, I’ve worked super hard and I’ve been through a whole lot in life and, you know, just to finally get in that octagon and just to turn loose and have a good time man, it was top of my list as far as dreams go man.”
At the time, the 28-year-old seemed more excited about meeting Bruce Buffer, UFC’s official octagon announcer, than the win.
“I just completely lost my mind. You know, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve sat in the living room somewhere and watched the fights,” he said. “Whenever Bruce Buffer gets in our mat, it really is time.”
And while it seems Trevor is peaking right now, there was a time not so long ago when those who loved him most feared he would spend more time in a jail cell than the octagon.
Peek said he had a period where he was "up to no good" -- struggling with addiction, partying and getting into trouble with the law. But as it turns out, sometimes violence is the answer. In this case, helping Peek turn his life around.
“I went from being one of the poorest looked at members in the community to now getting to talk to kids and I'm just so blessed man,” he said.
Now, the 28-year-old is just a few weeks away from trying to make everyone proud again. He’ll step into the octagon against Victor Martinez in Jacksonville on June 24.
“Just keep being impressive, keep being violent and keep building my resume and, at the end of all it, letting people know what God’s done for me,” Peek said of his second UFC bout.
“God’s done a whole lot for me and I wouldn’t be anything without him.”