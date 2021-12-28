Pediatric hospitalizations on the rise as omicron spreads

More kids are getting hospitalized with Covid-19.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports pediatric hospitalizations went up an average of 35% across the country in the last week.
State health officials are concerned, because like many parts of the country, they also saw an increase in kids getting Covid in the last few weeks.
The Alabama Department of Public Health says more than 30 kids are currently hospitalized with Covid across the state. In the last four weeks, they accounted for 13.4% of new Covid cases in Alabama.
There isn't a lot of information available right now on how the omicron variant specifically impacts children. They'd typically been less affected throughout the pandemic, until the delta variant came along.
The state health department warns parents that kids could face long-haul symptoms and even multisystem inflammatory disorder.
"Some normally, very healthy children can get very, very sick and go to the ICU," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield of ADPH. "If you are a parent of a child that has underlying medical conditions, you should strongly consider having them vaccinated. All the people who have children who are eligible for vaccine should discuss that and consider it with their health care provider."
Right now, Pfizer is the only Covid-19 vaccine with emergency-use authorization for kids ages 5 and up.