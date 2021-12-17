Pediatric flu cases surge

Concerns over increasing pediatric flu cases continue.
According to one UAB health official, pediatric flu cases are surging and with the new COVID-19 Omicron variant making its way to Alabama, more kids could be at risk.
Dr. Candice Dye, a pediatrician at UAB Children's Hospital says they're experiencing the highest volume pediatric cases they've ever seen. As we enter what she calls the typical winter virus season, she's anticipating an even higher volume of sick kids seeking treatment.
"Until more of the population is vaccinated, we’re going to continue to see variants and continue to see worsening outcomes, or worsening transmissibility more severely and more rapidly," said Dr. Dye.
Dr. Dye was also asked about the rate of pediatric vaccinations and how concerning is it that we are behind when it comes to vaccinating younger kids. She says to the parents who are hesitant on getting the shot for their kids that the only way out of this pandemic is getting vaccinated.