Pediatric flu cases on the rise in North Alabama

According to one health official with the University of Alabama at Birmingham, pediatric flu cases are surging. With the new Covid-19 omicron variant making its way to Alabama, more kids could be at risk.
Dr. Candice Dye, a pediatrician at UAB Children's Hospital, said they're experiencing the highest volume of pediatric cases they've ever seen. As we enter what she calls the typical winter virus season, she's anticipating an even higher volume of sick kids seeking treatment.
"Until more of the population is vaccinated, we’re going to continue to see variants and continue to see worsening outcomes, or worsening transmissibility, more severely and more rapidly," said Dye.
She said parents who are hesitant on getting the shot for their kids should know the only way out of this pandemic is getting vaccinated.