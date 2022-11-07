Pedestrian struck by vehicle while responding to crash in Huntsville

A pedestrian who was trying to help the victims of a two-vehicle crash ended up injured themselves Monday night, according to reports from first responders.
Huntsville Police said the pedestrian was struck by an oncoming vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Don Webster, spokesman for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., identified the pedestrian as female and said a male victim involved in the two-vehicle crash was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver who struck the pedestrian remained on scene, police said. No charges are expected at this time.
The incident happened about 8:18 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Millennium Drive and Adventist Boulevard.