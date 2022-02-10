 Skip to main content
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on U.S. 31 in Athens

Pedestrian road

A pedestrian had to be flown to Huntsville Hospital for treatment after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 31 in Athens.

Athens Police said 37-year-old James Houston Melton Jr. was attempting to cross the highway near Annie Ruth Jamar Drive when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound at about 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. 

The driver stopped immediately, and an officer was on scene soon after, police said. Melton's current condition is unknown. 

Athens Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

