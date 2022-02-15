Pedestrian killed in crash on I-565 in Limestone County

Huntsville police and ALEA state troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-565 that killed a pedestrian.
This is the second crash in a matter of hours to kill a pedestrian on a north Alabama interstate.
HPD tells WAAY 31, this latest crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-565 at Exit 3, the Greenbrier exit.
The call came in shortly before 8:30 p.m.
A police spokesperson confirmed to WAAY 31 the the pedestrian was killed.
While the accident is being investigated, traffic is being diverted onto Exit 7 to go back toward Highway 20.
Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route until the interstate reopens.
Earlier Tuesday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi tractor trailer on southbound I-65, south of the Tennessee River bridge.