Pedestrian killed in crash on I-565 in Limestone County

  • Updated
  • 0
Pedestrian killed

Huntsville police and ALEA state troopers are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-565 that killed a pedestrian.

This is the second crash in a matter of hours to kill a pedestrian on a north Alabama interstate.

HPD tells WAAY 31, this latest crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-565 at Exit 3, the Greenbrier exit.

The call came in shortly before 8:30 p.m.

A police spokesperson confirmed to WAAY 31 the the pedestrian was killed.

While the accident is being investigated, traffic is being diverted onto Exit 7 to go back toward Highway 20.

Police are asking drivers to use an alternate route until the interstate reopens.

Earlier Tuesday, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi tractor trailer on southbound I-65, south of the Tennessee River bridge.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

