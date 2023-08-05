Pedestrian identified in deadly Huntsville wreck, driver arrested

The driver involved in a deadly crash on University Drive Friday night turned himself in.
The Huntsville Police Department says 26-year-old Aaron Glenn Prater didn't stay on scene of the crash after hitting a pedestrian on University Drive.
Prater turned himself in on Friday and is now charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Prater is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.
The Huntsville Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed as 67-year-old Norman Michael Plumb of Pacoima, California.
The wreck remains under investigation at this time.