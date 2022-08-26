 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian hit and killed in Decatur Walmart parking lot, driver in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly Decatur Walmart Vehicle vs. Pedestrian

The scene of a deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at a Decatur Walmart the night of Thursday, August 25.

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Decatur.

Police say it happened in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE.

The driver of the car is in custody.

Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Eyewitnesses describe a scary few moments.

"It's something I'll never be able to take out of my mind," Amy Brown said. "I really just don't know what to say. My heart goes out to this family."

Police have not identified the victim or person in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you