Pedestrian hit and killed in Decatur Walmart parking lot, driver in custody

One person is dead after being hit by a car in Decatur.
Police say it happened in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE.
The driver of the car is in custody.
Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Eyewitnesses describe a scary few moments.
"It's something I'll never be able to take out of my mind," Amy Brown said. "I really just don't know what to say. My heart goes out to this family."
Police have not identified the victim or person in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.