Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Boaz Tuesday

One person is dead after Marshall County investigators said a car hit them. 

It happened just after midnight Tuesday morning on Highway 431 in Boaz.

Investigators have not said how it happened nor have they released the victim's name.

