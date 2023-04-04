Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Boaz Tuesday

One person is dead after Marshall County investigators said a car hit them.
It happened just after midnight Tuesday morning on Highway 431 in Boaz.
Investigators have not said how it happened nor have they released the victim's name.
One person is dead after Marshall County investigators said a car hit them.
It happened just after midnight Tuesday morning on Highway 431 in Boaz.
Investigators have not said how it happened nor have they released the victim's name.
Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com