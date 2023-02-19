Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Huntsville; several intersections currently closed

The Huntsville Police Department says several intersections are closed after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train.
It happened just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon just north of Dallas Avenue and Church Street.
The following intersections are currently closed because the train is stopped on the tracks.
- Church Street and Dallas Avenue
- Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street
- Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville
- Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue
The Huntsville Police Department is asking drivers to please use alternate routes at this time.