Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Huntsville; several intersections currently closed

  • Updated
Traffic alert

The Huntsville Police Department says several intersections are closed after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a train.

It happened just after 3:30 Sunday afternoon just north of Dallas Avenue and Church Street.

The following intersections are currently closed because the train is stopped on the tracks.

- Church Street and Dallas Avenue

- Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street

- Clinton Avenue and Heart of Huntsville

- Triana Boulevard and Holmes Avenue

The Huntsville Police Department is asking drivers to please use alternate routes at this time.

