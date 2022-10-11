Pedestrian dead, police officer in hospital after crash in Tuscumbia

One person is dead and a police officer is in Huntsville Hospital after a wreck involving a police vehicle Monday night.
It happened just after 8:15 p.m. on Hawk Pride Mountain Road in Tuscumbia.
Tuscumbia Police say their marked vehicle, driven by an officer, hit a pedestrian.
That person was pronounced dead on the scene.
They have not been identified.
The officer was brought by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. The officer's condition is unknown.
Because the incident involves an officer, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has taken over the investigation.