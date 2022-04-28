Pedestrian attacked by dogs in Franklin County, taken to Mississippi hospital for treatment

A woman walking along a highway in Franklin County is now being treated at a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi, after being attacked by several dogs Thursday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.
Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said six or seven dogs ran out of a yard and attacked the woman as she was walking along Alabama 11, south of Red Bay.
The 911 call came in around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The woman was first taken to a hospital in Tupelo, Mississippi, before being taken to a hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.
Her current condition is unknown.