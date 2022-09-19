Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville

It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville.
The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday.
Celeste Otero, owner of the new location, said the journey wouldn't have been possible without the support they've received since plans to open the restaurant were first made public last year.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your constant positivity and encouragement," Otero said Monday on the restaurant's Facebook page. "ALL of you are so special to me and YOU ALL make Huntsville such an amazing city."
