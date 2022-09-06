Peach Cobbler Factory nears opening date in Huntsville

Peach Cobbler Factory has gotten a big step closer toward opening its doors in Huntsville.
A move-in is complete and all that’s left are some final construction details and the official announcement of an opening date, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Celeste Otero, owner of the 7216 Bailey Cove Road location, tells WAAY that opening should happen in September.
This will be the first location in Alabama.
get a look at the Peach Cobbler Factory menu HERE.