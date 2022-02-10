Peach Cobbler Factory announces Jones Valley address

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, peach cobbler and banana pudding fans have a little something extra to celebrate.
The Peach Cobbler Factory has announced it will open its first Alabama location at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE, Huntsville, in the Jones Valley area. The restaurant said it tried to find a location that would allow them to serve as many Huntsville residents as possible.
“Things have been stalled a bit due to the pandemic,” according to a post on their Facebook page, “but we will persevere through these unprecedented times in order to serve the Huntsville community.”
Those who wish to work at the new location can submit their resume to huntsville@peachcobblerfactory.com.