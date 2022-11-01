PBR Lockhart Smokehouse sets Huntsville grand opening

PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is ready to open in Huntsville.
The community is invited to a 10 a.m. Thursday ribbon cutting at the restaurant located at 455 The Bridge Street, Suite 120, in Bridge Street Town Centre. The official grand opening follows at 11 a.m.
According to a news release: "PBR Lockhart Smokehouse fuses the ‘cowboy cool’ spirit of PBR Cowboy Bar and Lockhart Smokehouse’s iconic Central Texas barbecue into one exciting, action-packed celebration of food and entertainment. The new venue will feature the best in country music, premier sports watching and bull riding on the area’s only professionally endorsed mechanical bull. As this is the first Lockhart Smokehouse concept to open outside the state of Texas, the Huntsville community is in for a treat. The family-owned restaurant is known for its legendary Central Texas BBQ, with award-winning dishes and deep roots in the barbecue community."
Developers previously told WAAY that the 8,121-square-foot eatery will feature great entertainment, including the best in country music, sports watching, and bull riding on the area’s only professionally endorsed mechanical bull.