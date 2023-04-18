'Pay up': Woman says she was scammed out of thousands for pool for disabled son in Fayetteville

A local business owner is in hot water.
Court records show Timothy Seth Cox is accused of theft on more than one occasion.
Nancy Taylor lives right outside of Fayetteville, Tennessee.
She told WAAY 31 she and her husband paid Cox thousands to install a pool for her disabled son, but it never happened.
Taylor says they went to Southeast Recreation in Fayetteville to inquire about the pool a couple of years ago.
"He met my son," Taylor said. "We went to the pool store in Fayetteville. My husband and I, we took our son with us. He met him. My son has Down syndrome and autism. He's non-verbal. He met him and he seemed like he was professional and knew what he was doing.
"He knew what he was doing alright."
An agreement was made with Cox.
A contract was signed and he received a nearly $14,000 deposit sealing the deal.
Taylor says he promised her it would be installed by October.
As of today, they don't have a pool and Taylor says Cox is unreachable.
Court records show Cox was recently jailed and charged with theft in Marshall County in separate cases where he's alleged to have stolen thousands from other people.
Cox has bonded out out of jail.
Southeast Recreation in Fayetteville is listed as "permanently closed" on Google.
Taylor says she just wants all of her money back.
She says $11,000 is still owed to her.
"I called one of his stores in Albertville, Alabama, and I think I got him off guard because he answered the phone himself," Taylor said. "I told him who I was and he played like this was a misfortune that had happened to him."
Taylor says she and her husband recently started looking into getting a pool again.
They contacted law enforcement about Cox.
WAAY 31 is working to learn more about Cox and plan to follow up on these allegations.