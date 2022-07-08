 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL,
Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore
and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Paul Rudd FaceTimes 12-year-old boy after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Rudd FaceTimes 12-year-old boy after classmates refuse to sign his yearbook

Paul Rudd showed a young fan some much-deserved kindness after learning the boy was being alienated at his middle school. Rudd is shown here on the red carpet before the 2015 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, CA, January 11, 2015.

 CNN

Paul Rudd showed a young fan some much-deserved kindness.

The actor reached out to a Brody Ridder, 12, after learning the boy was being alienated at his middle school.

Ridder made headlines in his hometown of Westminster, Colorado after his mother posted a photo to Facebook, revealing that his classmates refused to sign his yearbook.

She also shared a note her son wrote to himself on the blank pages, "Hope you make some more friends — Brody Ridder."

Rudd, who plays Ant-Man in the Avengers franchise, turns out to be the young boy's favorite superhero. When Rudd caught wind of what had happened, the actor reached out to the boy and his family and arranged a FaceTime call, according to a post from the Brody's mother.

Rudd followed it up with a handwritten note and a signed Ant-Man helmet.

"It was great talking to you the other day," Rudd wrote in the note posted by the boy's mom to social media. "It's important to remember that even when life is tough that things get better. There are so many people that love you and think you're the coolest kid there is — me being one of them! I can't wait to see all the amazing things you're going to accomplish. Your pal, Paul."

CNN has reached out to Rudd's team for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you