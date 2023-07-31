Paul Reubens, best known as Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70

Actor Paul Reubens, better known as his iconic character Pee-wee Herman, had died.
The 70-year-old died Sunday night after a private battle with cancer, according to a post on the official Pee-wee Herman Facebook page.
It reads in part: “Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”
