Patrick Tuten appointed circuit judge in Madison County

Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Patrick Tuten to serve as the circuit judge of Madison County, according to her office.
Tuten previously served as a district court judge and has more than 20 years of law experience. He has also been involved with the Republican Executive Committee at the county and state levels.
The opening in Madison County's circuit court was created due to the county's growing population and caseload. Tuten was one of nine candidates who applied for the job.
It's unclear when he will begin hearing cases, but Ivey said she trusts him to embody honesty and integrity in his new role.