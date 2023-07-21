Patient assaults nurse at Decatur Morgan Hospital

A 22-year-old woman was arrested after injuring a nurse at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Cheyanne Beard was charged with assault, according to the Decatur Police Department.
On July 11, a Decatur police officer was dispatched to Decatur Morgan Hospital’s emergency room in reference to a report of a patient assaulting a nurse that resulted in physical injury.
Police say the officer took the initial report, but the case was assigned to a detective within the Decatur Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit.
The detective determined Beard intentionally injured the healthcare worker during the course of their duties, police say.
On July 13, a warrant was obtained for Beard’s arrest.
Police say Beard was arrested by another law enforcement agency for unrelated charges after the assault incident and was being housed in the Morgan County Jail.
The assault warrant for Beard’s arrest was executed on Wednesday after she was released on the unrelated charges.
Beard was held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,500 bond, but jail records show she was released Wednesday.