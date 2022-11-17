Patchy morning fog on Friday

Sky conditions will remain clear overnight as temperatures dip into the middle 20s. Watch for patchy fog during the late night and early morning hours.
Friday starts cold and sunny, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. Highs will reach for the upper 40s. There is no rain in the forecast, so go ahead with your Friday night plans. The weekend will stay sunny and cold.
While the temperatures are expected to warm up for Thanksgiving week, rain chances are going up as well. Highs are back in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Watch for seasonable temperatures in the 60s by next Wednesday.
Whether you're traveling by train, plane or automobile, forecast models are suggesting rain conditions on getaway Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. It is still too early to pinpoint specifics on potential rain. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, bitterly cold. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: Calm.
FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog. Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW at 2 to 5 MPH.