Past 2 weeks have been ‘emotional roller coaster’ for Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office, sheriff says

First, it was surprise and concern — their coworker was missing and possibly the victim of an inmate’s escape plot. Then, it was shock and disbelief at the news that she may have been a willing participant or even mastermind behind the plot.
Vicky White, once assistant director of corrections at the jail, was all over the news and internet for nearly two weeks as she and inmate Casey White continued their run from authorities. When they were first captured in Indiana on Monday, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said he was grateful and had expected them to be caught eventually.
After the announcement Monday night that Vicky White had died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Singleton maintained he was glad it was over. But now, he said, his office is left grieving an outcome that no one wanted.
“I’m very disappointed it ended this way, with Vicky taking her own life,” he told WAAY 31 News on Tuesday morning. “That’s not something we would’ve wished on her. We did want her to come back and face the charges.”
Vicky White and Casey White were spotted by authorities in Evansville, Indiana, where the Vanderburgh County sheriff estimates they had been for at least six days. After a brief chase on an Indiana highway, the Cadillac that Vicky White and Casey White were traveling in wrecked in a ditch.
Casey White got out of the car and surrendered, but Vicky White shot herself, according to law enforcement officials. She was transported to Deaconess Hospital, where she died shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, according to the Vanderburgh County, Indiana, coroner.
“We’re glad it’s over,” Singleton said. “We’re glad Casey White is back behind bars. We wish Vicky White was still with us, but it just didn’t happen that way.”
The sheriff said the last week and a half has been “an emotional roller coaster” for his office. Singleton said there are 48 employees at the Lauderdale County Detention Center, and they have continued working even as new developments in the case and new headlines appeared.
Counselors were at the jail Tuesday for anyone who wanted or needed help processing their grief.
“That’s one of the hard things about this job — law enforcement or corrections — when you lose one of your own, the world doesn’t stop,” Singleton said. “You gotta keep on.”
A transport team from Alabama is set to bring Casey White back to Lauderdale County from Indiana. He will be brought to the Lauderdale County Courthouse for arraignment, then transferred immediately to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
In addition to the 75-year prison sentence he was serving and the upcoming capital murder trial, he now faces a charge of first-degree escape. Other charges related to the escape are likely as the investigation continues.
