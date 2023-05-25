Passport backlog causing delays on summer travel

If you plan to travel out of the country this summer, you need to double check your passport to make sure it has not expired.
There is currently a backlog on passport applications and renewals.
Congressman Robert Aderholt's office states it takes up to 12 weeks or longer for passports to get approved. The backlog is due to more people requesting it.
If you need a passport between now and Labor Day-- you need to apply immediately and pay for expedited service.
It is also important to make sure your passport is valid 6 months beyond the day you leave the U.S.