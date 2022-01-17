Parts of North Alabama, southern Tennessee report up to 5 inches of snow after weekend storm

Communities across North Alabama received snow over the weekend. Here are total accumulation amounts, provided by the National Weather Service:
Colbert County
Muscle Shoals — Trace amounts
Cullman County
Vinemont — 0.3 inches
DeKalb County
Mentone — 4 inches
Valley Head — 4 inches
Sylvania — 2.5 inches
Fort Payne — 1.5 inches
Jackson County
Woodville — 3.5 inches
Skyline — 3.5 inches
Madison County
Gurley — 4 inches
Harvest — Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches
Huntsville — Between 0.5 and 0.9 inches
Madison — 0.4 inches
Marshall County
Grant — 5 inches
Guntersville — Between 1 and 2 inches
Albertville — Between 0.5 and 1 inch
Arab — 0.3 inches
Morgan County
Laceys Spring — 1 inch
Falkville — .2 inches
Decatur — Trace amounts
Franklin County (Tenn.)
Sewanee — 3 inches
Cowan — 2 inches
Winchester — 1 inch
Lincoln County (Tenn.)
Frankewing — 1.3 inches
Petersburg — 1.3 inches
Fayetteville — 0.3 inches