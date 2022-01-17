 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO TOMORROW
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet around midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Parts of North Alabama, southern Tennessee report up to 5 inches of snow after weekend storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Dutton snow Ricky Turner

Dutton snow submitted by Ricky Turner

Communities across North Alabama received snow over the weekend. Here are total accumulation amounts, provided by the National Weather Service:

Colbert County

Muscle Shoals — Trace amounts

Cullman County 

Vinemont — 0.3 inches

DeKalb County

Mentone — 4 inches

Valley Head — 4 inches

Sylvania — 2.5 inches

Fort Payne — 1.5 inches

Jackson County

Woodville — 3.5 inches

Skyline — 3.5 inches

Madison County

Gurley — 4 inches

Harvest — Between 0.2 and 0.3 inches

Huntsville — Between 0.5 and 0.9 inches

Madison — 0.4 inches

Marshall County

Grant — 5 inches

Guntersville — Between 1 and 2 inches

Albertville — Between 0.5 and 1 inch

Arab — 0.3 inches

Morgan County

Laceys Spring — 1 inch

Falkville — .2 inches

Decatur — Trace amounts

Franklin County (Tenn.)

Sewanee — 3 inches

Cowan — 2 inches

Winchester — 1 inch

Lincoln County (Tenn.)

Frankewing — 1.3 inches

Petersburg — 1.3 inches

Fayetteville — 0.3 inches

