Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Partly sunny with 70s Sunday, monitoring midweek storm threat

  • Updated
  • 0

Unseasonably warm weather continues Sunday. By the middle of next week heavy rain and storms are expected for north Alabama.

The unusually warm weather doesn't end with Christmas, it continues through the end of 2021.

Christmas night temperatures will be well above normal with overnight lows only falling to the upper 50s, that's 25 degrees above normal! A stray sprinkle or light shower remains possible through Sunday morning but most of North Alabama remains dry to end the holiday weekend. By Sunday afternoon clouds clear to partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s! 

next3dayfore

An increasingly wet weather pattern begins for the final workweek of 2021. Just spotty showers are expected Monday and Tuesday with the next stronger storm system arriving by midweek. Heavy rain and thunderstorms Wednesday through Thursday morning will be possible for all of North Alabama. The threat for strong to severe storms needs to be monitored closely the next few days.

SPC day 5

