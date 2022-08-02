Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight chance for storms

Rain chances are lower for the rest of the workweek, but afternoon pop up storms can't be ruled out each afternoon. With lower rain chances and a bit more sunshine, highs are back in the mid-90s Tuesday with feels like temperatures approaching 100. Highs remain in the low-to-mid 90s through the weekend with slightly higher rain chances Sunday and Monday.
TUESDAY: Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s, feels like temperatures up to 100 degrees. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: S 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy. Lows in the low 70s. Wind: SW 5 MPH.