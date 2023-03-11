Partly cloudy skies on Saturday ahead of strong storms overnight through Sunday evening

Good Saturday Morning! As you first wake up, temperatures are in the mid-30s for most, so you'll definitely want a jacket as you head out the door! You may also need to give your car windshield a quick scrape to get some frost off.
Saturday's high temperature will sit in the low 60s with mostly sunny afternoon skies. More cloud cover will move into the Valley this evening with rain starting in the later evening and lasting through much of the day on Sunday.
Most of our North Alabama counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather on Sunday with the biggest threats being gusty straight line winds and some possible hail.
Much of the work-week will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-50s and low 60s but overnight lows each night will be at or below freezing!
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost possible. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: ESE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain and storms, gusty winds. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH, gusts 20 MPH