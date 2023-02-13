Partial closure planned for U.S. 72, County Park Road intersection in Scottsboro

Work to modify the intersection of U.S. 72 and County Park Road in Scottsboro is due to begin Tuesday, weather-permitting.
As a result, the Alabama Department of Transportation has announced a partial closure of the intersection that could last up to 12 weeks.
The closure will primarily affect any motorist needing to turn left at the intersection, as well as motorists on County Park Road seeking to drive through the intersection.
ALDOT said right turns to and from County Park Road will still be allowed. Through traffic on U.S. 72 will not be affected between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., but single-lane closures are possible at night.
The following detours will also be in place:
- For left turns from U.S. 72 westbound to County Park Road southbound: Continue on U.S. 72 westbound, exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) southbound, exit back to U.S. 72 eastbound, then turn right onto County Park Road.
- For left turns from U.S. 72 eastbound to County Park Road northbound: Exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) northbound, then exit to County Park Road.
- For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 westbound, or northbound through travel on County Park Road: Turn right onto U.S. 72 eastbound, then make a U-turn at another intersection or median crossover.
- For left turns from County Park Road to U.S. 72 eastbound, or southbound through travel on County Park Road: Turn right onto U.S. 72 westbound, exit to Alabama 279 (Broad Street) southbound, then exit back to U.S. 72 eastbound.
Planned modifications for the intersection include drainage installation and constructing offset left-turn lanes on U.S. 72. The $3.7-million project to improve the intersection began in October and is funded through a combination of local, state and federal funds.