Partial clearing overnight; cooler trend on the way

After a warm day with highs in the lower 90s, a few areas will see scattered showers and storms during the early evening hours. The storms will be isolated in nature, but gusty winds and heavy downpours are possible across our southern counties, mainly along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor.
Rain chances diminish before sunset. We will even see partial clearing overnight as lows dip into the mid- to upper 60s.
Tuesday starts sunny and stays dry through early afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 80s before evening storms arrive.
A wet weather pattern takes over mid-week, with our best chances for widespread rain Wednesday and continuing through Friday. So far, we are tracking a chance for spotty showers this weekend. Many locations will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain this week, while temperatures are kept in the mid- and upper 80s thanks to more cloud cover.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny morning. Evening showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.