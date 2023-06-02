Part of Wall Triana Blvd. in Huntsville will be closed for over a week due to construction

A portion of Wall Triana Boulevard in Huntsville will be closed for over a week.
According to the city of Huntsville, the southbound outermost lane of Wall Triana Boulevard between Electronics Boulevard and Remington Trail will be closed starting Monday at 8 a.m. and will run through Thursday, June 15.
The closure will be due to the construction of a new turn lane for the Air Cargo Access Road extension.
The city of Huntsville says that traffic control measures will be in place to assist motorists.