Part of Wall Triana Blvd. in Huntsville will be closed for over a week due to construction

A portion of Wall Triana Boulevard in Huntsville will be closed for over a week.

According to the city of Huntsville, the southbound outermost lane of Wall Triana Boulevard between Electronics Boulevard and Remington Trail will be closed starting Monday at 8 a.m. and will run through Thursday, June 15.

The closure will be due to the construction of a new turn lane for the Air Cargo Access Road extension.

The city of Huntsville says that traffic control measures will be in place to assist motorists.

