Part of southbound lane of Memorial Parkway in Huntsville closed for multiple hours

The outside, southbound lane of Memorial Parkway from Oak Dairy Lane to Green Cove Road will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Huntsville Utilities, the closure is for fire hydrant repair/replacement.
Huntsville Utilities says the closure is expected to last four to six hours.
Please avoid this area if possible.
If alternate routes are not available, please travel with extreme caution as workers will be present. Be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays as well.