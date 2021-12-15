Part of Morgan County sheriff's deputy's ear bit off while responding to suicide call

A Morgan County sheriff's deputy is recovering after part of his ear was bitten off while responding to a suicide call.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy was assisting EMS with a suicide call in the Hulaco area Tuesday night when a struggle ensued. The subject bit and tore a part of the deputy's ear off during the scuffle.
As of Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said doctors were unable to reattach the ear, and the deputy will have to undergo reconstructive surgery.
The deputy was released from Huntsville Hospital and is at home recovering.