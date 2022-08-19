 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, northeastern Madison, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 700 PM CDT...

At 632 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, or 10 miles east of Moores Mill, moving northeast at 15
mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
New Market, Estillfork, Francisco, Princeton, Hollytree and Larkin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Parlor Doughnuts opening Tuesday in Huntsville, with a special sneak peek this weekend

Parlor Doughnuts in Huntsville (Image courtesy of Parlor Doughnuts)

Parlor Doughnuts is ready for business!

Located at 2500 Clinton Ave., Suite B, in Campus No. 805, the eatery plans a “soft opening” Saturday and Sunday.

They’ll be closed Monday to prepare for the official first day of business on Tuesday. They’ll be open 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

Elliott Crow, co-owner of the Huntsville location, previously told WAAY that Parlor’s signature “Layered Doughnut” sets them apart from the traditional cake or yeast style.

“We are thrilled to bring Parlor’s products & brand from our original hometown of Evansville, Indiana, to Huntsville – a rapidly growing community that celebrates with local cuisine and delicacies,” said Crow. “We are creating a space for families, friends, and the community to come together and immersive themselves in the world of specialty doughnuts and coffee.

"My parents (co-owners Julie & Gerry Crow) and I are excited to bring this new business to Huntsville that values giving back to our local community, including healthcare workers, educators, veterans, active military, and first responders.”

Parlor also offers breakfast items such as acai bowls, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches tacos, and specialty coffee that’s roasted in the restaurant’s headquarters in Evansville, Indiana. See the full menu HERE

You can find a job application form HERE

Parlor Doughnuts in Huntsville (Image courtesy of Parlor Doughnuts)
Parlor Doughnuts in Huntsville (Image courtesy of Parlor Doughnuts)
Parlor Doughnuts in Huntsville (Image courtesy of Parlor Doughnuts)
