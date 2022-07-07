Parlor Doughnuts bringing a new type of treat to Huntsville

A new kind of doughnut is coming to Huntsville.
Parlor Doughnuts plans an August opening at 2500 Clinton Ave., Suite B, in Campus No. 805.
Elliott Crow, co-owner of the Huntsville location, says Parlor’s signature “Layered Doughnut” sets them apart from the traditional cake or yeast style.
Crow said the store will be offering a doughnut specific to Huntsville, and you’ll get to decide what it is. He said the contest will be announced soon, and we’ll make sure you know how to enter.
Parlor also offers breakfast items such as acai bowls, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches tacos, and specialty coffee that’s roasted in the restaurant’s headquarters in Evansville, Indiana. See the full menu HERE
The Huntsville location is hiring for several positions, including shop manager, den manager, kitchen manager, and staff for the front of house and other sections. You can find a job application HERE