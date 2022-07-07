Parlor Doughnuts bringing a new type of treat to Huntsville

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
north central Madison, Moore, eastern Lincoln and western Franklin
Counties through 545 PM CDT...

At 457 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Lynchburg to Huntland to Hazel Green.
Movement was southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Fayetteville, Lynchburg, Hazel Green, Huntland, Tims Ford Lake, New
Market, Lincoln, Elora, Hurdlow and Maxwell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
111.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Limestone, Colbert and Lauderdale
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Parlor Doughnuts bringing a new type of treat to Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Parlor Doughnuts

Parlor Doughnuts

A new kind of doughnut is coming to Huntsville.

Parlor Doughnuts plans an August opening at 2500 Clinton Ave., Suite B, in Campus No. 805.

Elliott Crow, co-owner of the Huntsville location, says Parlor’s signature “Layered Doughnut” sets them apart from the traditional cake or yeast style.

Crow said the store will be offering a doughnut specific to Huntsville, and you’ll get to decide what it is. He said the contest will be announced soon, and we’ll make sure you know how to enter.

Parlor also offers breakfast items such as acai bowls, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches tacos, and specialty coffee that’s roasted in the restaurant’s headquarters in Evansville, Indiana. See the full menu HERE

The Huntsville location is hiring for several positions, including shop manager, den manager, kitchen manager, and staff for the front of house and other sections. You can find a job application HERE

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

