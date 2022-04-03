Parkway Place partners with Riley Center to give families a sensory-friendly Easter Bunny experience

April is World Autism Awareness month.To find out about more events that the Riley Center will host this month, you can connect with their Facebook page here.
Parkway Place Mall teamed up with the Riley Center to host Bunny Cares,
a sensory-friendly event for kids on the spectrum so they can get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
Deajia Thompson, mother to 5-month-old Jameer, said she enjoys the community of people that are in support for families on the spectrum.
"It’s a good thing that parents all come together to show off their kids or take pictures with the Easter Bunny. It’s a great way to meet other people," she said.
To help make the event friendly for children with sensory issues, Parkway Place Mall set aside two hours before normal business hours to turn off lights and music, stagger families' arrival times and more.
Molly Bell, general manager at the mall, said it's all to make the experience less overwhelming for families who are seeking the "very normal experience to take a photo with the Bunny."
She said there's been a burgeoning demand for an Easter Bunny event for kids on the spectrum.
"Something that is very easily taken for granted, from a normal family dynamic, to be able to come in, take a photo with the Easter Bunny and then go about your way," Bell said. "It’s not as easy for some of these families to be able to do. So, for them to be able to come in and sit down with the Bunny, take their time, no judgment whatsoever, it is a beautiful thing to witness."
Part of the experience that they helped create for the kids involved sensory boxes. Bell explained the boxes are to help with the wait before visiting with the Easter Bunny and give kids a chance to have a little fun, calm down and decompress.
Sierra Madison, the clinic director for the Riley Behavioral and Education Center, said events like these are key for inclusion.
"We are having a big push to make sure to make sure all of our kids feel included in everything, from events like this with the Bunny to maybe just playing outside in the park," she said.
Thompson shared her experience as a parent with a child on the spectrum.
"It’s new, it’s an experience, it’s a lesson. It’s tough, but only God will hope you get through it," said Thompson.
Parkway Place said they plan to partner with the Riley Center again this upcoming Christmas.