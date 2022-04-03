Parkway Place partners with Riley Center for bunny cares event

April is World Autism Awareness month.To find out about more events that the Riley Center will host this month, you can connect with their Facebook page here.
Parkway Place Mall teamed up with the Riley Center to host Bunny Cares.
A sensory friendly event for kids on the spectrum who get to have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
Deajia Thompson, mother to five-month-old Jameer says she enjoys the community of people that are in support for families on the spectrum.
"It’s a good thing that parents all come together to show off their kids or take pictures with the Easter Bunny. It’s a great way to meet other people," she said.
From 9-11am this morning, before its normal business hours, Parkway Place mall was the sight for Bunny Cares, a sensory event catered to children of all ages on the spectrum.
"We open up for family to be able to come in. We turn the lights off, we turn the music off and we stagger families with being able to come in so that it’s not overwhelming for our families that are in line I'm waiting to have this very normal experience to take a photo with the bunny," said Molly Bell, the general manager at Parkway Place.
She says there's been a burgeoning demand for an Easter Bunny event for kids on the spectrum.
"Something that is very easily taken for granted, from a normal family dynamic to be able to come in, take a photo with Easter Bunny and then go about your way, it’s not as easy for some of these families to be able to do. So, for them to be able to come in and sit down with the bunny take their time, no judgment whatsoever, it is a beautiful thing to witness," said Bell.
Part of that environment that they helped create for the kids is the use of sensory boxes.
"We created the sensory boxes here to help him wait for their turn on the Easter Bunny. {Let them} have a little fun as they’re waiting to take their pictures. So, these are gonna be things that help them kind of calm down and decompress from what’s going on around them," said Bell. Sierra Madison, the clinic director for the Riley Center.
Madison says events like these are key for inclusion.
"We are having a big push to make sure to make sure all of our kids feel included in everything from events like this with the bunny to maybe just playing outside in the park," she said.
Thompson shares what her experience is like as a parent with a child on the spectrum.
"It’s new, it’s an experience, it’s a lesson. It’s tough, but only god will hope you get through it," said Thompson.
Parkway Place says they plan to partner with the Riley Center again this upcoming Christmas.