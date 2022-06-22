Parker Duncan Moore wins GOP nomination for Alabama House of Representatives

Incumbent candidate Parker Moore has won the Republican nomination for District 4 in the Alabama House of Representatives.
Moore defeated Patrick Johnson in Tuesday's primary runoff election, earning 53.74% of the vote. Only 407 votes separated the two candidates.
In a social media post Wednesday morning, Moore said it's an honor to be elected.
"I will continue sharing my message of cutting taxes, improving infrastructure, bettering education, providing mental health care and supporting our constitutional liberties," he said.
Find more runoff results here.