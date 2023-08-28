Parents speak out about major disruption at Sparkman, Hazel Greenl football game

WAAY 31 spoke with some parents who were in the middle of the chaotic scene at the Sparkman and Hazel Green High School football game, which forced the game to be cancelled after a major disruption occurred.
Parents are speaking out ahead of a special called school board meeting on this incident.
A mom who wished to remain anonymous says it was an absolutely frightening experience at the football game. To see everyone in a panic and running but not knowing what and with everyone was running from was a gut wrenching feeling.
"Grown men looked terrified. Parents were frantically looking for their children. Kids were crying and holding onto each other. People were getting trampled and had scraped knees. My child had ran head first into a wood beam in the dark. It was really really scary because nobody knew if it was real or not," said this anonymous mom.
Madison County sheriff deputies were called to Sparkman after it was believed someone had a gun at the game.
Madison County Schools released a statement on Facebook:
"There were no weapons used or shown during the incident. We can also share that there were no physical altercations or injuries. We also want to share that the incident was caused by individuals who wanted to strike fear in the crowd."
Madison County Schools says they will introduce additional security measures at sporting events and other gatherings.
They will also have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the board of education building.