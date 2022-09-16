Parents shop second hand as inflation rises

Second hand shopping is booming. Rising inflation is increasing the cost of clothing.
Some parents are now shifting gears to make ends meet.
"I have a 4 and a half-year-old and an almost two-year-old," said Larkin Plaks, a mom of two.
The cost of buying clothing for two kids adds up fast.
"I know they're just going to spill stuff on it or get it dirty," said Plaks.
Plaks said second hand shopping is her go-to.
"I don't feel quite as bad when they ruin stuff when I paid a couple dollars for it rather than a $30 dollar new t-shirt," said Plaks.
Inflation is now causing the price of items to skyrocket, making second hand shopping even more worthwhile.
"With the rising costs of just basic stuff like food and clothes and shipping delays, it's hard to get the stuff you need at a good price, but that's exactly what the consignment sale is for," said Plaks.
In a recommence report by OfferUp, it found that 93% of American's say inflation impacts their decision to buy second hand. In 5 years, the report says recommence will grow by 80%.
"Buying stuff used or gently used has definitely gone up, because it's there, it's easier and it's cheaper," said Plaks.
MOMsMart is a semi-annual sale put on by Huntsville Area Mother's of Multiples.
Clothing, strollers, books and more, are all accessible at around 30% off the retail price.
"It's definitely a nice option to have with the prices of everything rising," said Stephanie Slette, Vice President of Huntsville Area Mother's of Multiples. "To be able to buy the equipment, the gear and the clothing at prices that are more affordable times 3."
On Saturday, select items at Trinity United Methodist Church are 50% off.
Shopping starts at 8 a.m.
Donations are also accepted to Huntsville Hospital's NICU. Last march, MOMsMart raised $1,500 dollars for the hospital.