Parents react to the FDA's postponed meeting discussing vaccines for children under five

If you're looking to get your child who's under five vaccinated, you might have to wait a bit longer.
This comes after the FDA postponed a meeting discussing the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children six months to five-years-old.
The meeting was postponed because of new data that recently emerged, according to the FDA.
A few parents in Huntsville, with children under five shared their thoughts delay. One family says it's a punch to the gut, while another says they don't mind waiting it out.
"I would be one of the parents that would take a while on my decision to get my children vaccinated," said Brianna Appleton, mother of two. Appleton's oldest will be three in March and her youngest is a year old.
She says the delay in the vaccine for children under five is a smart move.
"Being a mother with allergies, Appleton says she would rather move with caution before getting her kids - who are still developing - vaccinated against the coronavirus.
"I would of course have concerns if my children have allergies to specific medicines that may be in the vaccination," said Appleton.
Appleton shared at around the age she'd feel comfortable giving her kids the shot.
"At least four or five, to know like how they react to certain medicines and if they have different reactions two specific types of substitutes," she said.
Another parent who wished to remain anonymous said,
"My family and I are one of few families that have not contacted the virus. My husband and I got vaccinated and our booster shots as soon as we were able. Our daughter eagerly got her vaccination when she was able. But our son is just under the cut off. We were looking forward to getting him the same protection the rest of us have. To know that it's been delayed, once again, is like a punch in the gut. On the other hand, I am happy that they are ensuring the safety of the vaccination for our littles."
Meanwhile, the FDA says a new meeting date hasn't been announced yet.
The FDA says they believe additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of their decision-making for potential authorization on children under five.