Parents react to FDA's postponed meeting discussing vaccines for children under 5

If you're looking to get your child who's under 5 vaccinated, you might have to wait a bit longer.
This comes after the FDA postponed a meeting discussing the authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old. The meeting was postponed because of new data that recently emerged, according to the FDA.
A few parents in Huntsville with children under 5 shared their thoughts on the delay. One family said it's a punch to the gut, while another said they don't mind waiting it out.
"I would be one of the parents that would take a while on my decision to get my children vaccinated," said Brianna Appleton, mother of two. Appleton's oldest will be 3 in March, and her youngest is a year old.
She said the delay in the vaccine for children under 5 is a smart move.
Being a mother with allergies, Appleton said she would rather move with caution before getting her kids — who are still developing — vaccinated against the coronavirus.
"I would, of course, have concerns if my children have allergies to specific medicines that may be in the vaccination," said Appleton.
Appleton said she'd be more comfortable once her children are 4 or 5, so she has a better idea of how they might react to the vaccination.
Another parent, who wished to remain anonymous, told WAAY 31 that her family is one of the few that has made it this far in the pandemic without getting Covid-19. She said she and her husband got their vaccination and booster shots as soon as they were eligible, and her daughter is vaccinated.
"But our son is just under the cut off," she said. "We were looking forward to getting him the same protection the rest of us have. To know that it's been delayed, once again, is like a punch in the gut."
However, she said, she's happy the FDA is prioritizing the vaccine's safety for young children.
The FDA has not announced a new meeting date yet. They said additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of their decision-making for potential authorization on children under 5.