Parents of teen murder victims in Madison county want changes to state's split sentence law

Some murder victim's family members in Madison county want state lawmakers to change the way judges are allowed to give split sentences to convicted killers.
Those family members gathered to protest the state's Split Sentence Act on Thursday with a demonstration outside the Madison County Courthouse.
They say the split sentence is common legal practice that most people don't really understand what it really means.
The act allows criminal court judges to suspend portions of a defendant's sentence. Under a split sentence, the judge imposes a limited amount of jail time followed by a period of probation.
"I'm the mother of a 16-year-old murder victim and we have not had an arrest," Donna Howell told WAAY 31 Thursday afternoon.
Howell is uniting other families under a common banner against split sentences.
"We have several of them getting five year split sentences. It's a 20 year split but they are doing maybe five years in reality," Howell said.
A common example of a split sentence under current Alabama law is five years suspended after two (5-2-3), three years' probation. In that sentence structure, the jail term would be two years, if the defendant doesn't have issues while locked up.
"This is the big thing because it is being widely used throughout the state of Alabama. The public does not understand what it is about, they don't understand when they hear 20 year sentence or 20 year split, they don't understand the judge has the ability to give them no more than five and no less than three years," Howell added.
The group is hoping to pressure lawmakers to change state law.
"We are victims. We got a life sentence without parole because we will never be the same," Howell said.
It's the judge who has absolute discretion to give or not give a split sentence. However, certain types of Alabama criminal convictions are not eligible for a split sentence. Under Alabama Code Class A and Class B felony child sex abuse cases are not eligible.
The sentencing judge retains jurisdiction to change the terms of the split sentence if they choose to do so and in some cases they can do a reverse split, meaning probation first. If the defendant abides by those terms, the judge can suspend the rest of the sentence, meaning zero jail time.