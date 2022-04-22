Parents: Huntsville day care director said ‘Don’t come back’ after they questioned plan to cut hours

Some parents say they are being punished after pushing back against their day care’s decision to slash operating hours.
The Jones Valley location of the Ardent Preschool told parents Thursday in an email that staffing challenges were forcing them to cut back operating hours.
On Friday, parents who said they followed up with questions for the day care's director about the changes were informed to pick up their children and not to come back. Those parents did not want to use their names in this report.
Those parents asked why they were still being asked to pay the full price for 8.5 hours of less care per week.
WAAY 31 has learned of at least 10 families contacted Friday and told to not return. The day care cited "conflict with parents" as the reason.
The surprise announcement comes at a time when wait lists for day cares across North Alabama are increasingly long, leaving parents with few options as they scramble to find a place for their children to go while they work.
A 2021 survey by Alabama's Department of Human Resources found weekly full-time child care averaged $131 for children ages infant to 2 and a half years old.