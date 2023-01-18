Parents, Huntsville City Schools leaders react to two guns being found at two high schools

Two Huntsville City Schools students are facing disciplinary action after bringing a gun to school on Wednesday.
District leaders say it's quite concerning these incidents have occurred and additional security measures are in the works as a result.
They also urge parents and guardians to make sure firearms are secured and backpacks are checked before sending their student off to school.
"Whether it's the two incidents today, McDonnell Elementary School in October or Sonnie Hereford Elementary nearly a year ago, our message is clear and it is simple," Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley said. "This is unacceptable. It has to stop and parents we need your help."
One firearm was confiscated at Mae Jemison High School.
The other was found at Lee/New Century High School.
Lavera King has a student there.
"I think I can speak for every parent, because it's kind of scary because this has been going on all over the world and it is most definitely hard when it's close to home," Parent Lavera King said.
It's the second time in 13 days a firearm was confiscated at Lee/New Century High School.
"I would like to see clear bookbags or maybe even metal detectors," King said. "I think that would help solve the issue."
Huntsville City School District leaders aren't providing many details regarding the incidents because they both involve a minor.
It's unclear if the firearms were loaded.
District leaders say the students involved face the highest levels of disciplinary action, which includes expulsion.
"The blessing is no one was hurt," Finley said. "The worrisome that I feel every night when I put my head on the pillow is what will the next day hold. I would never want to look at the face of a parent and tell them their child is not coming home. We have a problem, but we can work together as a community to address it and make sure that every child has a great school day. That's what it should be about."
The district will be rolling out a weapon detection system across schools.
The systems are being tested at select schools and events.
This will be in addition to security measures already in place, which include 28 SRO's across the district.
As always school leaders urge students if they see something to report it immediately.