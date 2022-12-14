Parents grateful for police response to hoax calls about active shooters at North Alabama schools

Thousands of parents across North Alabama are recovering after an unexpected wave of extreme panic.
On Tuesday, several schools in North Alabama were targeted by active shooter calls that later turned out to be hoaxes.
One Huntsville parent said the rapid response by law enforcement was crucial.
Marketha McCaulley, a parent of students at both Mae Jemison High School and McNair Jr. High, is still shaken up by Tuesday's hoax call and the events that unfolded after.
Minutes after dropping her child off, she got a panicked call from her son.
McCaulley raced back to campus, and thankfully, police beat her there. She said the moment felt all too real.
'We didn't know it was fake. You can't make the trauma any less real," said McCaulley.
Parents are still in shock.
"He says, 'Mommy, there's a shooter,' and I said, 'What?'" said McCaulley. "You can hear the chaos going on in the background. You hear children screaming, and I'm like, 'What's going on? Where are you?'"
School resource officers and school staff handled the situation within the walls of the schools as police swarmed the campus.
"You can see Officer Karnes, you see sheriffs, you see Madison County, you see people with rifles — they were there. They were covered," said McCaulley. "Every officer that they could have had was there."
As panic unfolded, McCaulley said, there was a level of comfort. Police beat her to the school that she was just minutes away from.
"They were on it. Every single thing that you needed — firetruck, ambulance, police, everything — plenty of it," said McCaulley.
Such hoax calls are now referred to as "swatting."
The executive director of the National Association of SROs, Mo Canady, said swatting happens when a person or an entity makes fake calls to law enforcement agencies around the country.
So far, victims of these calls have been reported in 35 states.
"It's one state on any given day, and it's anywhere from 10 to 12 schools that get hit with this," Canady.
This year, many districts in North Alabama have ramped up the number of SROs on hand.
"They're invaluable. We still hope to have more," said Mike Swafford with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Threats and real events are happening too often in the country.
Swafford said the hoax event proved the process by law enforcement works.
"The SROs did what they were supposed to do, administration swung into action — while that's happening at one school, all of the SROs are getting the same information and are taking precaution in their schools," said Swafford.
"If there was an actual danger, as many lives that could have been saved would have been saved, and it would have been ended promptly," said McCaulley.
The FBI said due to the ongoing investigation, they're unable to provide more details about the investigation into Tuesday's hoax calls. Local and federal agencies are now working together to identify who's behind them.