Parents donate their kidneys, help fund scientific breakthrough after kids get rare diagnosis

One mother is celebrating a scientific breakthrough, that all started with her two kids in North Alabama.
Jessica Davenport from Muscle Shoals has been fighting for her kids ever since they were both diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disease called schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia (SIOD). They are the first siblings in the United States to ever both be diagnosed.
But instead of seeing this diagnosis as a burden, their mother saw it as an opportunity.
"I always knew they were going to provide a medical breakthrough, I just didn't know what it looked like," says Jessica.
Her son, Kruz, was not quite three when he was diagnosed with SIOD.
"You got the literature 6 years ago, the first line reads 'rare and fatal form of dwarfism'," she says.
After hearing the diagnosis, Jessica ran some tests on her one-year-old daughter, Paizlee, as well. There was a 1 and 80 million chance for the two siblings to both have this rare disease, and the test came back positive.
"As a mom, you can't lose both of your kids. And that's all I could think about is I'm not losing both of my kids," she says.
The average life expectancy is about nine-years-old, and traditional SIOD treatment is basically managing symptoms. Jessica wanted to do more.
"You got to have a couple days to yourself just to get it out, and then stand back up and start fighting. We started with five dollar bracelets," she says.
Five dollar bracelets soon turned into a full blown, hundred thousand dollar foundation, all to start research into this rare genetic disease. Stanford Children's Health in California quickly picked up that research.
"(Dr. Bertaina) was the first doctor who looked at me and said, 'Hey, I can help your kids. I need you to trust me'," says Jessica.
Dr. Alice Bertaina is the mastermind behind this breakthrough study, where the patient receives a stem cell transplant before a kidney transplant, both from the same parent donor.
"The immune system of the patient becomes the immune system of the donor, and so when we give the kidney, the kidney is accepted," explains Dr. Bertaina.
For the first time ever, children like Kruz and Paizlee won't need to rely on immunosuppression drugs after their transplant.
"Seeing Kruz and Paizlee coming back home without dialysis and starting to have a life, that was almost miraculous," says Dr. Bertaina.
In 2019, Jessica and Kruz underwent the stem cell kidney transplant. After seeing their success, Jessica's husband, Kyle, soon did the same for their daughter Paizlee.
"When it comes to your kids you'll do anything," says Jessica.
She says it was never a question for her and her husband to donate their kidneys to their kids. After a successful operation, Jessica is excited to announce Kruz will be celebrating his 9th birthday next month!
The Davenport family is able to fund new research through donations to their foundation "Kruzn for a Kure".