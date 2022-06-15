Parents donate their kidneys, help fund scientific breakthrough after kids get rare diagnosis

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 715 PM CDT.

* At 421 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama A And M University,
University Of Alabama In Huntsville and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern
Jackson, north central Madison, south central Moore, southeastern
Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 615 PM CDT...

At 533 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
New Market, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Huntland, Lincoln, Smithland, Francisco, Beans Creek, Plevna,
Flintville, Elora and Crystal Springs.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees will be
possible in the afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Parents donate their kidneys, help fund scientific breakthrough after kids get rare diagnosis

  • Updated
  • 0
Davenport family

Kyle, Paizlee, Kruz, and Jessica Davenport

 By Jessica Davenport

One mother is celebrating a scientific breakthrough, that all started with her two kids in North Alabama.

Jessica Davenport from Muscle Shoals has been fighting for her kids ever since they were both diagnosed with an extremely rare genetic disease called schimke immuno-osseous dysplasia (SIOD). They are the first siblings in the United States to ever both be diagnosed.

But instead of seeing this diagnosis as a burden, their mother saw it as an opportunity.

"I always knew they were going to provide a medical breakthrough, I just didn't know what it looked like," says Jessica.

Her son, Kruz, was not quite three when he was diagnosed with SIOD.

"You got the literature 6 years ago, the first line reads 'rare and fatal form of dwarfism'," she says.

After hearing the diagnosis, Jessica ran some tests on her one-year-old daughter, Paizlee, as well. There was a 1 and 80 million chance for the two siblings to both have this rare disease, and the test came back positive.

"As a mom, you can't lose both of your kids. And that's all I could think about is I'm not losing both of my kids," she says.

The average life expectancy is about nine-years-old, and traditional SIOD treatment is basically managing symptoms. Jessica wanted to do more.

"You got to have a couple days to yourself just to get it out, and then stand back up and start fighting. We started with five dollar bracelets," she says.

Five dollar bracelets soon turned into a full blown, hundred thousand dollar foundation, all to start research into this rare genetic disease. Stanford Children's Health in California quickly picked up that research.

"(Dr. Bertaina) was the first doctor who looked at me and said, 'Hey, I can help your kids. I need you to trust me'," says Jessica.

Dr. Alice Bertaina is the mastermind behind this breakthrough study, where the patient receives a stem cell transplant before a kidney transplant, both from the same parent donor.

"The immune system of the patient becomes the immune system of the donor, and so when we give the kidney, the kidney is accepted," explains Dr. Bertaina.

For the first time ever, children like Kruz and Paizlee won't need to rely on immunosuppression drugs after their transplant.

"Seeing Kruz and Paizlee coming back home without dialysis and starting to have a life, that was almost miraculous," says Dr. Bertaina.

In 2019, Jessica and Kruz underwent the stem cell kidney transplant. After seeing their success, Jessica's husband, Kyle, soon did the same for their daughter Paizlee.

"When it comes to your kids you'll do anything," says Jessica.

She says it was never a question for her and her husband to donate their kidneys to their kids. After a successful operation, Jessica is excited to announce Kruz will be celebrating his 9th birthday next month!

The Davenport family is able to fund new research through donations to their foundation "Kruzn for a Kure".

