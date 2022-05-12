Parents continue struggling to find baby formula due to a nationwide shortage

Many parents are struggling to find infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit most of the biggest U.S. brands and the problem isn't going away anytime soon.
Millions of babies in the U.S. rely on formula, which is the only source of nutrition recommended for infants who aren't exclusively breastfed.
Thursday, grocery store shelves in the Rocket City were only partially stocked and some days there isn't any formula to be found store workers told WAAY 31. It leaves parents going from store to store to find what they need. Ongoing supply disruptions have combined with a recent safety recall to squeeze supplies.
But the next major blow to the availability of formula happened in February when Abbott Nutrition recalled several major brands of powdered formula and shut down a factory when federal officials began investigating four babies who suffered bacterial infections after consuming formula from the facility.
Abbott is one of only a handful of companies that produce the vast majority of the U.S. formula supply, so their recall wiped out a large segment of the market.
Seanna Montan is a mother to an infant who needs a mix of formula and breast milk. "The only other thing I can think of that people can do is find a mom who is willing to give her breastmilk to you. It’s an option for some, but it’s expensive and it’s scary," Montan said.
Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. While there are DIY formula recipes online, pediatricians say not to try that option.
The Associated Press contributed to this report